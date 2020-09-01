Barbara (Craig) Mateer



August 13, 2020 - Barbara passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tracy Hagberg (Robert) and cherished granddaughter, Jillian of Clifton and one brother, William Craig (Peggy) of Haskell. She is predeceased by her brothers Henry, Thomas and John and sisters Barbara and Lois. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the United Reformed Church of Clifton, 352 Clifton Avenue, Clifton NJ on Saturday, September 12th at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army or the United Reformed Church would be appreciated.









