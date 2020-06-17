Barbara
Morrell-Sykes
Passaic - Barbara Morrell-Sykes (Jackson), age 77, of Passaic on June 15, 2020.
Dear Mom of Craig and Jason Sykes and the late John, sister of the late Sue Elam, Rosie Wilder and Jackie Jackson grandma of 5 great grandma of 1.
Visiting by invite only Burial E.Ridgelawn with her husband late Clifton Morrell www.madonnafuneralhome.com
Morrell-Sykes
Passaic - Barbara Morrell-Sykes (Jackson), age 77, of Passaic on June 15, 2020.
Dear Mom of Craig and Jason Sykes and the late John, sister of the late Sue Elam, Rosie Wilder and Jackie Jackson grandma of 5 great grandma of 1.
Visiting by invite only Burial E.Ridgelawn with her husband late Clifton Morrell www.madonnafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.