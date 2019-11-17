Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Barbara P. Walsh Obituary
Barbara P. Walsh (nee Gilbert) 65, of Little Ferry passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Eileen Gilbert. Before retiring, Barbara was a para professional and worked for the Board of Education in Little Ferry. Previously, she worked for the Borough of Little Ferry and was a former secretary for the Planning Board. Barbara served on the Library Board, was a past president of the former Lions Club and a member of the Knitting Club all in Little Ferry. Beloved wife of Michael F. Walsh. Devoted mother of John Walsh and his wife Lauren. Dear sister of Joseph Gilbert and the late Michael and Patricia Gilbert. Sister-in-law of Patricia Ventolo. Also survived by her pet KT. Barbara was an avid Yankee fan. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, November 21st at 10:30 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday, November 20th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
