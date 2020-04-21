|
|
Barbara Roger
Montvale - Barbara Roger (nee Hutka) 69, of Montvale formerly of Elmwood Park passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Passaic to the late Joseph and Michelina Hutka. Before retiring, Barbara was a secretary for the Bergen County Planning Board in Hackensack. Beloved wife of Dennis F. Roger. Devoted mother of Erin Frohlich and her husband Justin. Loving grandmother of Adriana and Austin. Dear sister-in-law of Michael and Sue Roger, Raymond and Annie Roger and Janice and Joseph Masiello. Cherished aunt of her nieces and nephews. Services and interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook will be private. Memorial contributions to or to the Glioblastoma Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com.