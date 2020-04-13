|
|
Barbara (nee Hoffman) Schob
Hawthorne - Schob, Barbara (nee Hoffman) age 88 of Hawthorne, NJ on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Barbara earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from William Paterson University and worked towards getting her master's degree from Jersey City State College. She was a first-grade teacher for Roosevelt School in Hawthorne for 26 years.
Barbara was the beloved wife of the late William Knorr (1973) and the late William Schob (2004). Cherished mother of Diane Zawadzki and her husband Dennis of Clifton, NJ, Timothy Knorr and his wife Elaine of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, and Thomas Knorr and his wife Kim of Fredon, NJ. Dear sister of Susan Faasse and the late Donald Hoffman. Loving grandmother of Steven Knorr, Darryl Zawadzki, Cyndi Knorr, Samantha Knorr and Matthew Knorr and great grandmother of Milla Zawadzki and Tessa Ruggiero.
A burial will take place privately at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.