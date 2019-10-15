Services
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Schraff Carr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Schraff Carr Obituary
Barbara Schraff Carr

Brattleboro, VT - Barbara Schraff Carr, 80, of Brattleboro, Vermont died peacefully on October 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She is survived by three daughters Kathleen Nullet of Hawaii, Pamela Barrale of Vermont and Beth Figueroa of New Jersey, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She lived in New Jersey for many decades before moving to Vermont after retiring from Columbia Savings in Wayne, New Jersey. Private services. Donations can be made to .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now