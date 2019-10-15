|
Barbara Schraff Carr
Brattleboro, VT - Barbara Schraff Carr, 80, of Brattleboro, Vermont died peacefully on October 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She is survived by three daughters Kathleen Nullet of Hawaii, Pamela Barrale of Vermont and Beth Figueroa of New Jersey, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She lived in New Jersey for many decades before moving to Vermont after retiring from Columbia Savings in Wayne, New Jersey. Private services. Donations can be made to .