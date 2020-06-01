Barbara (Ball) Schultz
Barbara (Ball) Schultz

Barbara (Ball) Schultz, a graduate of Pompton Lakes High School class of 1960, passed away peacefully at home in Duxbury, Massachusetts surrounded by her husband and children on Tuesday, May 26.

Barbara was the beloved wife of 58 years to Ron Schultz, Sr.; devoted mother of Ron Schultz, Jr. (Marian), Rob Schultz (Patti) and Sue Homan (Brad); loving Gram to Kate Bertash, Lauren Radabaugh (Taylor), Eleanor and Alison Schultz, Colby, Cam, Bailey and Paige Homan; proud Great Gram to Avery and Harper Radabaugh, and dear sister to Gregory (Pattie) Ball, and Blenda Stuiso.

A private service will be held graveside with immediate family on Wednesday, June 3 at the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
