Barbara Trotta
Fort Lee - Trotta , Barbara, of Fort Lee , NJ passed peacefully surrounded by staff at a Care One facility on May 7 2020, Predeceased by her parents Louise (nee Fornatale ) and Peter Trotta, her brothers and sister John Trotta and his wife Luan Trotta and Mary Verzi (nee Trotta), Vincent Trotta and his wife Mary Trotta (nee Rutherford), her niece Lisa Leonard (nee Verzi) and nephew Robert Trotta. Barbara is also predeceased by her companion Jack O'Connell Survived by her nieces and nephews Elaine Trotta Peter Trotta, Michael Trotta, Renee Modica (nee Verzi) and Marianne Mycols (nee Verzi) as well as grandnieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery , North Arlington, if you wish to make a donation in her memory , please donate to a favorite charity of yours. Barbara will be missed by all of us. Arrangements by Konopka Funeral Home, North Bergen, NJ
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.