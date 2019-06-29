|
|
Barbara Van Saders
Wayne - Van Saders, Barbara, 84, of Wayne, NJ, formerly of Westwood, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 27th, 2019. Barbara is survived by her loving children Kurt and his wife Claire, Keith and his wife Judy and Lauren and her husband Nicholas Mantas; her 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Kenneth (in 2005). A Memorial Celebration of Barbara's life and faith will be held on Sunday, June 30th at 4PM at Westwood United Methodist Church in Westwood, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara's name to the Westwood United Methodist Church, 105 Fairview Ave., Westwood, NJ 07675 or to the Alzheimer's NJ, 425 Eagle Rock Ave. Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Becker-Funeralhome.com