Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara (Gorton) Wahab

Barbara (Gorton) Wahab Obituary
Barbara (nee Gorton) Wahab

Pompton Lakes - Barbara (nee Gorton) Wahab, 69, of Pompton Lakes passed away on July 11, 2019. Born in Paterson she lived in Wayne before moving to Pompton Lakes 35 years ago. She was the owner of Abbies Pizzeria in Bloomingdale.

Beloved wife of the late Abdul Wahab (2005).

Devoted mother of Mary Wahab and her husband David Manns of Highland Lakes, Christine Wahab of Pompton Lakes, Susan Wahab of Union City, Lisa Wahab of Hawthorne and Aimee Wahab of Pompton Lakes.

Loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren.

Cherished daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth (nee Reed) Gorton.

Dear sister of Gloria Prokap of Barnegat, Lorraine Schroers of North Haledon and Ruth Phelps of Manchester.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes. Funeral Services Tuesday 10 am at the funeral home.

Interment Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.

The family requests donations be made in Barbara's memory to the March Of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, Atlanta, GA 31126.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
