Barbara Yeterian
Oradell - Barbara Yeterian, an artist, passed away on March 22, 2019, at the age of 80, she was born and raised in NYC and has been a resident of Oradell for many years. She was a graduate of Parsons School of Design, and New York University where she received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Fine Art and Art Education, She also attended the University of California and the San Francisco Art Institute, as well as The Art Students League in NYC. She has taught students of all ages at The Art Students League and has given workshops in Expressionistic Figurative painting.
Ms. Yeterian's paintings have been widely exhibited in New York, New Jersey, and California. She has shown at The Selby Gallery at the Ringling College of Art and Design in Florida, The New Arts Center in NYC, Jersey City University and the Artsforum Gallery in NYC, and other Galleries and institutions.
Ms. Yeterian's Genocide Paintings are included in the prestigious Legacy Project website, along with renowned artists, Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Arshile Gorky and other luminaries in the art world. The Legacy Project is sponsored by the Rockefeller Foundation. This Genocide Series of paintings are a reflection of Ms. Yeterian's Armenian Heritage and the culture and stories she heard about The Armenian Genocide.
Ms Yeterian is survived by her partner of 40 years, John Tudda, her sister Arlene Gutowski, nephew Aram Gutowski, niece Elena Rotondi, and cousins, Andrea, Barbara, Charles, Carol, Helen, Judy and Steven, all of the Yeganian family heritage.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Tuesday, March 26 from 5-8 PM. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, March 27 at 11 AM at St. Leon's Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 70 Main Street, Emerson, NJ 07630.