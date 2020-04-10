|
Barbara Zajac
Sarasota - Barbara Zajac (87) passed away on Apr 5 in Sarasota FL after a short illness. Born in Jersey City, she was the eldest daughter of Edmund and Helen (Zytka) Gorzka. Barbara graduated from St. Dominic Academy, Jersey City and Pratt Institute, Brooklyn NY with a degree in fashion design. She was employed by Simplicity Patterns, NYC. At Pratt Barbara met her beloved husband of 66 years, Henry M. Zajac of Struthers, Ohio. They were wed at St Patrick's Church in Jersey City in 1953 and in 1960 settled in Wood-Ridge NJ, where they lived for over 40 years, raising their family. She spent many happy summers on the Jersey shore, and earned a Red Cross Lifeguard certification. Barbara is survived by her husband Henry, their three children Stephen Zajac (Brigid), Robert Zajac (Carol), and Julianne Weiss (Karl), sister Helena, and grandchildren Stephanie, Katherine, and Andrew. She was a communicant of Epiphany Church (Venice FL) and member of the Council of Catholic Women. An avid reader, Barbara volunteered at Venice, FL public library, was a member of the Venice Moose Lodge and led the daily aqua calisthenics at Golf Vista condos. She was employed by the Bergen County Utilities Authority for over 10 years. Barbara was the original Martha Stewart. She was an expert seamstress who sewed her daughter's prom dress, cooked Polish delicacies for her visiting children, grandchildren, and friends, and handcrafted Christmas decorations. Always a stylish dresser, she enjoyed travel and cruises. Plans for a memorial will be announced at a future date.