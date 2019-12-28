|
Barbro Arneborn-DeVictoria
Morristown - Barbro Arneborn-DeVictoria (70), beloved wife, mother, farmor, syster, and friend, died peacefully on December 23, 2019 in Morristown, NJ. Born in 1949 to Lars and Kerstin Erwall in Stockholm, Sweden, Barbro settled in Oakland, NJ in 1978 with her husband Anders Arneborn and their sons Mikael and Fredrik. Barbro rebuilt her life after losing Anders in 1990, marrying David DeVictoria in 1993.
Barbro's love of Christmas, crafts, painting, and teddy bears is legendary. Her annual Christmas Eve party, a Swedish tradition, brought countless friends, families, and occasional strangers together to share a julbord of homemade food and treats. Barbro loved the theatre; she worked backstage and performed onstage at Flow Follies, a production by parents of high school students in Oakland and Franklin Lakes.
Her legacy of love and joy will live on through her husband David; sons Mikael, Fredrik, Mark DeVictoria and Alex DeVictoria; Mikael's wife Martha Montague and children Sonja and Sebastian; Fredrik's wife Elizabeth Mazucci; sister Ann Erwall Larsen and husband Jorn; brother John Erwall and wife Lisbeth; sister Birgitta Johnsson and husband Folke; and Barbro's siblings' children and grandchildren in Sweden and Denmark.
Barbro will be cremated and laid to rest in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. A private funeral is planned for the family, and a public celebration of her life will be held in March 2020. In lieu of flowers, Barbro's family would appreciate donations to ArtWorks (artworksfoundation.org), , or any other charity that would honor her life and the things she held dear.