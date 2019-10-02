|
|
Barrie Werfel
Rockaway - Barrie Werfel was born on April 24, 1946 in Nova Scotia and came to NJ at the age of three months when he was adopted by Jack and Jeannette Werfel. He followed in his parents' footsteps and volunteered in the community both locally and worldwide through Kiwanis.
At 19 Barrie started the first little league football team in Roseland and coached for 25 years and was one of the founders of the West Essex Football League.
He graduated in 1964 from St Paul's Episcopal Prep School in Garden City, LI, attended Hofstra University where he became a member of the Pershing Rifles Military Fraternity. Barrie transferred to Fairleigh Dickinson and received his Associates degree.
Barrie and Celeste were married on July 3, 1968 and lived in Roseland for 42 years where they raised their three children Larry (wife Carol), Katy (husband Michael Boettinger) and Michael (wife Iryna) before moving to Rockaway. They now have five grandchildren, Taylor Werfel, Paul Werfel, Bobbie Boettinger, Matthew Werfel and Dylan Guttman.
Barrie started his career working in the family business at Hercules Seating Co in NYC and Colonial Office Furniture Company in Newark. Barrie and his wife Celeste opened Barrie's Place in Roseland Center in 1976. He later worked for Burger King Franchises for many years before becoming a limousine driver for several companies as well as driving residents in his community.
Barrie served on Roseland's Board of Adjustment and served as the Chairman of the Roseland Centennial committee orchestrating several town wide events and a parade. He also assisted with the celebration of the Roseland Volunteer Fire Department's Centennial celebration.
Barrie extended his volunteerism as an extremely active member of Kiwanis in the West Essex Area. He became active as an advisor to the West Essex HS Key Club and became a member of the Kiwanis Committee on Key Club. In 1996 he became Governor of the NJ District of Kiwanis and in 1998 assumed his most favorite position in Kiwanis as the Key Club District Administrator. Through Key Club he has made an impact on the lives of hundreds, probably thousands, of high school students, many of whom continue to volunteer and provide service throughout the world. Barrie was a three year member of his Fox Hills community's Board of Directors and was serving as the Vice President.
Barrie passed away on September 19, 2019 with his wife Celeste and daughter Katy by his side.
Donations may be made in Barrie's honor to the NJ Kiwanis Foundation, Summit NJ. A Funeral service took place on Sunday September 22, 2019 at 11:30 am at Menorah Chapels at Millburn, 2960 Vauxhall Rd, Union, NJ and the interment took place at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ