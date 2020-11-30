Barry M. Monopoli
Washington Twsp. - Barry M. Monopoli, 78, of Washington Twsp., passed peacefully at home after a brave fight with cancer on Saturday, November 28th. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Monopoli Breheney and Denise Monopoli, grandchildren Gillian and Nicklaus Breheney, and Danielle Stetts, as well as great-grandchildren Sergio, Sofia and Scarlett Stetts, all of Florida. Born in New York, his family moved to Ridgefield Park, New Jersey in the early 1950's. He worked for Local I.B.E.W. #164 for over 50 years as a union electrician. He had a deep passion for sports cars his entire life, and owned an award-winning custom hot-rod. He is also survived by a sister Jean Koles of Toms River, brother Michael Monopoli (Elsbeth) of Washington Township, brother Anthony Monopoli (Marion) of Montvale and Maria Sedita (August) of Lighthouse Point, Florida, and 7 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
). Services were private. More at www.santangelofuneral.com