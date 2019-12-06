|
Barry Noonan
River Vale - Barry Noonan, 60, of River Vale, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 29th. Beloved husband of Rosalie. Devoted father of Joel. Loving son of Lorraine and the late Leslie Noonan. Dear brother of Edward Noonan and his wife Jun. Loving brother-in-law of James Pistachio and his wife Paula, and Joseph Pistachio. Cherished uncle of Lindsay, Max, and Evan Noonan and Stephen and Claudia Pistachio. Barry also leaves behind his beloved dog, Snapple. Barry was born in Hoboken, grew up in Bergenfield, and had lived in River Vale for the past 38 years. Barry was the Broker/Owner of Leslie Noonan Associates, Inc. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Sunday, 12/15 for a Memorial Visitation from 10 am - 3 pm, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life, at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association or the in Barry's memory.
