Barry S. Rigg



West Milford - Rigg, Barry S. of West Milford passed away on June 22, 2020 at the age of 70. Barry grew up in Wyckoff, NJ to Raymond H. Rigg and Matilda Gerhardt Rigg.



Barry graduated Bergen Tech in 1958. He worked as an auto mechanic and iron worker then becoming the owner of Barry's Service Center in Pompton Lakes in 1972 until 2004 then working for Twin Lakes Garage.



Barry was predeceased by his parents and brother Raymond Rigg. He is survived by his wife Janice B Rigg, son Barry Steven Rigg of Washington, DC and daughter Laurie Rigg of West Milford. Funeral arrangements by D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store