Bart Wenrich
Ramsey - Francis Barton Wenrich, 85, passed away suddenly on August 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Spring Lake, NJ. He attended Newark Academy, Peddie Prep, Manasquan High School where he lettered in Football (Quarterback, Captain), Basketball, & Track. He was a mate aboard the "Escort" docked in Brielle and lifeguard at Sea Girt and Manasquan Beaches. He was the quarterback for the University of Delaware Fighting Blue Hens. He served in the United States Army & National Guard. He is a member of The Sons of the American Revolution serving as past president of the Montclair Chapter. He loved coaching high school football at Our Lady of the Valley High School & St. Peter's. He was the owner of Barton Investigative Service, West Orange. He was past member of Essex Fells Country Club; Ridgewood Country Club, serving as Chairman of tennis & platform tennis; a member of Brookside Racquet Club where he played state tennis & platform tennis tournaments with great success. He was an avid Giants fan, bird lover, and history buff. He is forever loved and will be missed by his loving wife, Allison; son, Brian & wife Christine; daughter, Kimberly & husband, Scott; daughter, Christy & husband, Stuart; daughter, Lauren & husband William; and his loving grandchildren; Kyle, Alyssa, Lizzie, Hailey, and Ryan. At his request, private arrangements have been made. Donations in his memory can be made to Ramsey Rescue Squad, 33 Island Ave., Ramsey, NJ 07446