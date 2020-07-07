1/
Bartolo "Bart" Zisa
Bartolo "Bart" Zisa

Bartolo "Bart" Zisa, age 94, of Paramus, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born and raised in Hackensack, NJ, he resided in Howell and Toms River, NJ before moving to Paramus. A proud Navy veteran of World War II, he was a member of the V.F.W. of Bridgewater.

Prior to retiring in 1985, he was a sales associate with Bergenfield Lighting in Freehold, NJ for many years.

Loving and devoted father of Stephanie Zisa and husband Andrew Palkewick. Cherished grandfather of Matthew. Dear brother of Beatrice Andersen and husband Vincent and the late Jennie Scolari.

The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, July 10, 2020, 3-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, vpfairlawn.com. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bart to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, woundedwarriorproject.org would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
