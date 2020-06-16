Baruch (Barry) Haviv
Demarest - Baruch (Barry) Haviv of Demarest died on May 24th from COVID at age 82 peacefully surrounded by his four children. He was born in Israel in 1937, came to the United States in 1962 as an immigrant with barely any money but the singular focus so many have carried: realizing his American Dream. He supported himself by painting apartments and buildings in Harlem. Between jobs and after obtaining a GED, he graduated from Columbia University, majoring in mathematics. As a former Israeli Air Force pilot, he became a commercial pilot for American Airlines, rising to the title of International Captain. Across the world, whenever possible, he treated the crew to a night at the opera one of his true passions.
Barry met his beloved wife Suzanne in 1967. They began their life together in Brooklyn, NY and then moved to Demarest, NJ to grow their family in 1973. They lived in the house they built for 41 years. He enjoyed having a porch for family barbecues and feeding the local wildlife, such as possums, racoons, deer, birds and chipmunks, which would often pay unexpected visits. Barry had a love for Manhattan and was a patron of the arts, from the Metropolitan Opera and Broadway to theaters playing classic films. He decided to take a chance in 1979 by purchasing a building on West 45th Street, buying more a few years later, as he worked towards creating a safe and affordable community for artists. What seems like a no-brainer now was not such a clear choice then: Hell's Kitchen lived up to its name, rife with notorious gangs like the Westies and the expected criminal activity. But Barry liked it; it was within walking distance of his beloved Lincoln Center, where he would attend the opera at every available opportunity. Although he continued as a pilot until retirement; it could be said that his buildings on 45th street might have been his greatest contribution. They were his love letter to the city that took him in, a love letter that was returned a hundredfold by the many tenants who lived there over the decades, all who came to pay tribute virtually after he passed.
He is survived by his four children, two nieces and two nephews. Even in the pandemic his family was able to provide a limited in person funeral along with Zoom broadcast to include his expanse of friends and family. In honor of his love for opera and his support for small opera houses, donations can be made in his name to the Amore Opera. http://www.amoreopera.org/index.php
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.