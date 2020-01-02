Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
555 Prospect Ave.
Ridgefield, NJ
Ridgefield - Beatrice Ann (Belardi) Catherina (1930-2019) Age 89, of Ridgefield, NJ, devoted wife of 68 years to the late Joseph L. Catherina Jr., died on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in New York City on February 4, 1930, Beatrice was the daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Belardi. Relatives and friends are invited for visiting hours on Friday from 4 to 7PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave., Ridgefield, NJ 07657. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 555 Prospect Ave., Ridgefield, NJ with interment to follow at Ridgefield Cemetery in Ridgefield, NJ.Beatrice was a graduate of Cathedral High School, NYC and was employed as a legal secretary. She was a stay-at-home mom involved in St. Matthew's Rosary Society. She returned to the work force as secretary and office manager to the president of Associated Films, Ridgefield, NJ. After retiring she traveled with her husband and divided her time between Toms River, NJ and Palm Bay, FL. She was the beloved mother of Susan (Tony) Riposta of Chester, NJ; Dr. Edward (Barbara) J. Catherina of Ridgefield, NJ; and Joseph (Eileen) L. Catherina III of Pennington, NJ. She was the cherished "Grammy" of Jamie (Sara) Jonassen, Katharine (Joseph) Siano, Joseph, and Mary Riposta; Patrick (Becca) Catherina, Kevin, Sean, Maggie, and Eamon Catherina; and Dylan, Austin, and Brodie Catherina. She was the loving great-grandmother of Joseph and Stella Siano. She was a gentle, loving, guiding light who devoted her life to her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her dear friends, swimming, playing bocce and the memory of her beloved brother, Edward Belardi, a marine killed at eighteen in the Korean War. blackleyfh.com.
