Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:30 PM
Lodi - Beatrice J. Lambert (nee Crolius), of Lodi, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 77 years. She worked as a legal secretary for Feingold & Edelblum in Hackensack. Beloved daughter of the late Edna (nee Batz) and Walter Crolius. Loving mother of Teddy Capriotti and his wife Jessie, Debbie Mahoney and her husband Kevin, and the late Thomas Lambert who passed away in 1997. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Mahoney, Todd Capriotti, Nicole Mahoney, and Gabriella Mahoney. Dearest sister of Robert Crolius. Beatrice is also survived by Ted Capriotti and Jim Lambert. The Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19th from 2 to 5pm with a Funeral Service at 4:30pm. Vorheesingwersen.com
