Beatrice J. [Nee Nasca] Peek

Beatrice J. [nee Nasca] Peek

Ridgefield - Beatrice Peek died peacefully on May 8, 2019 after a brief illness. Born to Anthony and Pierna Nasca of Fort Lee, N.J. Bea met and married the love of her life, Augustus J. Peek. They raised two children and ran a successful business, Peek Realty and Insurance. The dynamic couple worked, traveled, enjoyed politics, and socialized for seventy years until Gus' death five years ago. Bea was a strong, opinionated, vivacious woman who lived life to the fullest until her death. Predeceased by her adored husband Gus, sister Helene, and brother Donald. Bea leaves behind her loving family; son Stephen and wife Millie, her daughter Kim, sister Joan Besch, brother-in-law Harold Peek, and her two cherished grandchildren Joy and Zachary.

Viewing will be Monday, May 8, 2019 — 4 to 8 pm at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, N.J. A short service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by a burial gathering at English Neighborhood Reformed Church Cemetery at 1040 Edgewater Avenue West, Ridgefield, N.J.
