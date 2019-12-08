Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Beatrice M. Schantz


1928 - 2019
Beatrice M. Schantz Obituary
Beatrice M. Schantz

New Milford - Beatrice M. Schantz (nee Weigand) of New Milford was 90 years old when she passed away Tuesday, December 4th. Beatrice retired from Bank of America after many years of service, in her retirement she loved to play bingo. Beloved wife of the late John Schantz (2002). She is the loving mother of Maureen Fisher and her late husband William, Barbara Tobar, Ruth Ann Wood and her late husband Dennis Wood, Sr., John Schantz and his wife Renee Lang-Schantz, Joseph Schantz and his wife Jean Schantz, and Robert Schantz. Beatrice was predeceased by her late brother Peter Weigand in 2016. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren 28 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service held at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford on Thursday, December 12th at 10am. Interment to follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting hours will be offered Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
