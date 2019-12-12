|
|
Beatrice Strulowitz
Boca Raton, FL - Beatrice Strulowitz, (nee Pruzansky) 91, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of River Vale, NJ, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was a retired registered nurse and worked in several different nursing homes over a lengthy career. Survived by her brother Marvin Pruzansky. Predeceased by her brother Jay Pruzansky and sister Shirley Weinberg. Devoted mother of Susan Mantione, Keith Strulowitz, Dr. Judith Cohen and husband David, Lisa Marshall and husband Kal, and Denise Drabik and husband Theodore. Cherished grandmother to Matthew Mantione and wife Rachel, Joseph Mantione and wife Angela, Jarrett and Adam Cohen, Baruch and Levi Marshall, and Sharon Strulowitz. Loving Great Grandmother to 4 great grandchildren and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements made by Bloomfield Cooper Jewish Chapels of Ocean Township, NJ - 732-493-4343. Graveside service will be held on Monday, December 16th at 11:00 AM at B'Nai Israel Memorial Park Cemetery, 1224 W. Whitty Road, Toms River, NJ, 732-349-1244. As an expression of sympathy, contributions can be made in Beatrice's memory to the , American Nurses Foundation or the Sarasota County Senior Advocacy Council.