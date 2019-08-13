|
|
Beatrice Tarnofsky
Maywood - Beatrice (née MacLean) Tarnofsky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was 84. Predeceased by her husband, Alexander, in 2008 and her daughter, Gail, in 2009. Also predeceased by her brother, Lawrence MacLean in 2007. Bea was a longtime employee of Middlesex County Community College. She loved the Jersey Shore, cats and her family. Beatrice is survived by her grandson, Brian Soller, and her great granddaughter, Faith. Also, survived by her sister Patricia Brophy, her brother Dennis LaVella and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am August 14th at Our Lady Queen of Peace 400 Maywood Ave, Maywood NJ. All to meet at the Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Fairview NJ. Services entrusted to the Trinka Fausini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave. Maywood, NJ. Please visit Trinka Faustini.com for online condolences & driving directions.