Beatrice Weglarz



Beatrice Weglarz (nee Frisch), aged 96, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 10th. Beatrice was born on March 24th, 1924, in The Bronx, NY. At 2 years old she moved to New Milford, NJ with her parents, both of whom had immigrated to the United States from Switzerland. She lived the majority of her life in New Milford, while also spending winters at her condominium in Bonita Springs, FL.



Beatrice was an amazing wife, sibling, mother, and grandmother. She is pre-deceased by her husband Joseph Weglarz and her brother Edmond Frisch. She is survived by her sister Yvette Hermida, daughter Valerie Mitchell and her husband Cliff 'Kip' Mitchell, son Christopher Weglarz and his wife Meg (nee Graham) Weglarz, and her adored grandchildren Tyler, Dean, and Dylan Mitchell and Luke and Libby Weglarz.



She was a member of the New Milford Woman's Club, as well as a proud member of the Bonita Beach Shell Club; where she was awarded several Blue Ribbons for her beautiful decorative shell-flower arrangements.



Beatrice was an extraordinary woman with a kind, yet strong personality. She will be dearly missed by everyone who has ever had the pleasure of knowing her.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Milford Ambulance Corps in her name would be appreciated. A celebration of her life will be privately held for family and friends.









