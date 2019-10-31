|
|
Beatriz Caro
Fairview - Beatriz Caro of Fairview, NJ passed from this world on October 28, 2019 after being bid farewell by all who loved her and in the arms of the most stouthearted members of her family.
She was born to Juan Caro and Mercedes González, Feb. 3, 1938, in Bogotá, Colombia. She studied and worked as a secretary and was a postal clerk in Jersey City. She is survived by her husband Carlos, their son John, his wife and their four children, four sisters and a large extended family in Colombia. Her absence leaves a profound sorrow whose only balm is the love, memories and example she demonstrated for all her years. She will be sorely missed.
The viewing will be offered on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3-9:30 p.m. at the Jorge Rivera Funeral Home in North Bergen. Mass will take place at SS Joseph and St. Michael Church in Union City at 10:00 a.m. on November 2, 2019.