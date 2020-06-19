Belinda A. Swangin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Belinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belinda A. Swangin

Stewartsville - Belinda A. Swangin, 61, of Stewartsville, NJ, passed away on June 17, 2020 at her residence.

Born October 7, 1958, in Pilar, Capiz, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Bacea and Flordoliza Asuelo Bacea.

Generosity was her trademark! She always had a positive attitude about life. Belinda was a remarkable woman who cared about other people, she will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.

Survivors are her husband, Gary B. Swangin, and children: Geraldine Mendoza, James Delos Santos, Orlando Delos Santos, Shirly Delos Santos, Nicole Delos Santos, and Dennis Gonzales. She is also survived by brothers and sisters: Ali Bacea Sr., Teresita Bacea, Alfredo Bacea, Salvador Bacea, Gerardo Bacea, Marestel Bacea, and stepdaughter Devin Swangin. In addition to her parents Belinda was also predeceased by a brother, the late Francisco Bacea Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-4pm at the Finegan Funeral Home at 924 2nd Avenue in Alpha, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 830 5th Avenue, Alpha, NJ 08865. Current State of New Jersey restrictions will be in place at both the calling hours and church.

Memorials in Belinda's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Please use Memorial ID #12054141.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
924 2Nd Ave
Alpha, NJ 08865
(908) 859-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved