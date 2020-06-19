Belinda A. Swangin
Stewartsville - Belinda A. Swangin, 61, of Stewartsville, NJ, passed away on June 17, 2020 at her residence.
Born October 7, 1958, in Pilar, Capiz, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Bacea and Flordoliza Asuelo Bacea.
Generosity was her trademark! She always had a positive attitude about life. Belinda was a remarkable woman who cared about other people, she will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
Survivors are her husband, Gary B. Swangin, and children: Geraldine Mendoza, James Delos Santos, Orlando Delos Santos, Shirly Delos Santos, Nicole Delos Santos, and Dennis Gonzales. She is also survived by brothers and sisters: Ali Bacea Sr., Teresita Bacea, Alfredo Bacea, Salvador Bacea, Gerardo Bacea, Marestel Bacea, and stepdaughter Devin Swangin. In addition to her parents Belinda was also predeceased by a brother, the late Francisco Bacea Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-4pm at the Finegan Funeral Home at 924 2nd Avenue in Alpha, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 830 5th Avenue, Alpha, NJ 08865. Current State of New Jersey restrictions will be in place at both the calling hours and church.
Memorials in Belinda's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Please use Memorial ID #12054141.
Stewartsville - Belinda A. Swangin, 61, of Stewartsville, NJ, passed away on June 17, 2020 at her residence.
Born October 7, 1958, in Pilar, Capiz, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Bacea and Flordoliza Asuelo Bacea.
Generosity was her trademark! She always had a positive attitude about life. Belinda was a remarkable woman who cared about other people, she will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
Survivors are her husband, Gary B. Swangin, and children: Geraldine Mendoza, James Delos Santos, Orlando Delos Santos, Shirly Delos Santos, Nicole Delos Santos, and Dennis Gonzales. She is also survived by brothers and sisters: Ali Bacea Sr., Teresita Bacea, Alfredo Bacea, Salvador Bacea, Gerardo Bacea, Marestel Bacea, and stepdaughter Devin Swangin. In addition to her parents Belinda was also predeceased by a brother, the late Francisco Bacea Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-4pm at the Finegan Funeral Home at 924 2nd Avenue in Alpha, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 830 5th Avenue, Alpha, NJ 08865. Current State of New Jersey restrictions will be in place at both the calling hours and church.
Memorials in Belinda's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Please use Memorial ID #12054141.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.