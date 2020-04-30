|
Bella Van Oudenaren
North Haledon - VAN OUDENAREN, Bella (Vander Wende), 97, of North Haledon on April 26, 2020. Bella was born in Paterson, New Jersey and had lived in Wayne prior to moving to the Holland Christian Home, North Haledon in 2006. Bella was a member of the Ebenezer Netherlands Reformed Church of Franklin Lakes, NJ
Bella was predeceased by her husband Leonard in 2004. Beloved mother of Judith Bachman, Russell Van Oudenaren and his wife Colleen and Timothy Van Oudenaren and his wife Pauline. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services were held privately by the family.
Donations may be made in Belle's memory to the Netherlands Reformed Christian School 164 Jacksonville Rd, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444