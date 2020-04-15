|
|
Belle Leeds
Belle Leeds, DOB: April 17, 1918, Brooklyn, NY, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Tenafly, NJ due to complications from COVID-19
Ms. Leeds lived a long and rewarding life entering this world during the beginning of the Spanish Flu pandemic. She was born and bred in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. She graduated from Brooklyn College in 1939 with a B.A. in English.
In 1946, she married Irving N. Leeds. They mainly resided in New York City before moving to Teaneck in 1960 where Ms. Leeds lived the next 55 years of her life. She raised her three sons in Teaneck during the 1960s and 1970s, while returning to school to earn a teaching Certificate which led her to work as a Librarian at Lowell School in Teaneck, and also teach Special Education in the Teaneck school system. She also served in the Teaneck chapter of Hadassah for decades including time as an officer of that organization.
She was an accomplished bowler, and performed in various bowling leagues at Bowla Bowla and Bowler City in Hackensack. She also enjoyed participating in community activities in Teaneck, and regularly would visit Cedar Lane in her retirement to visit its shops, restaurants, her salon and the Township movie theater.
She was the wife of Irving N. Leeds [deceased]; mother of Gary E. Leeds, Alan I. Leeds [deceased] and Spencer A. Leeds; daughter of Adolph Weissman [deceased] and Minnie Weissman [deceased]; sister of Abraham Weissman [deceased]. In addition to Gary and Spencer, she is also survived by four grandchildren for whom she took joy in doting upon.
Donations to Direct Relief or Feeding America in honor or memory of Belle Leeds in lieu of flowers.