Benedetto Provenzano
Hackensack - Benedetto Provenzano, of Hackensack , passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the age of 75 years. He was born in Pozzallo , Sicily and came to this country in 1963. Prior to retiring, Benedetto owned Carmelo's Pizzeria of Ridgefield. Previously he owned Riviera Pizzeria of Hackensack. He was a former member of the Italian Merchant Marines, the Hackensack Chapter of Unico and the Hackensack Italian Soccer Club. He was a parishioner of St. Francis R. C. Church of Hackensack. Beloved husband for 54 years of Maria (nee Luppino). Devoted father of Angelina Provenzano-Stuart and her husband Douglas, Carmelo Provenzano and his wife Christina, and Benedetto Provenzano and his wife Stacey. Cherished grandfather of Tianna, Jack, Bianca, Joseph, Amanda, Benedetto, and Charles. Dearest brother of Angelo Provenzano and his wife Dawn, Guilermo Provenzano and his wife Rita, Rosetta Sortino and her husband Giovanni, Antonina Gucciardi and her husband Isadoro, Maria Corralo and her husband Rinaldo and Rita Iadichino and her husband Salvatore. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.
The funeral on Friday, May 10th, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack.. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Francis R C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, with entombment following at St. Joseph 's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 - 8 PM. The family prefers that you honor his memory with a memorial donation to the at www.kidney.org or 30 East 33 Street, New York , NY 10016 or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville-Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com