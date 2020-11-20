1/
Benedict Chu
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benedict's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benedict Chu

Montclair - Benedict Chu, 82, of Montclair peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and love.

Benedict Chu was born in Taishan, in the Guangdong Province of China, in 1938. He migrated to Hong Kong in 1949, after the Communists overthrew the Nationalist government. As a youngster he attended St. Teresa's School in Kowloon.

As a young adult, Ben worked for the Hong Kong Department of Civil Engineering. He was eventually named a chief of staff, reporting directly to the chief engineer for airport development. He contributed to a number of projects, including an expansion of the Kai Tak International Airport. He was also a member of the group that developed the Kowloon-Hong Kong Tunnel.

Ben migrated to the United States in 1968, before the tunnel project was completed. He often said later that he was sorry to miss the team's excitement when they broke ground for construction.

He settled in New Jersey, where he married Millie Eng in 1972. They had one daughter, Pamela.

He was a successful sales representative for Gestetner, which marketed duplication machines and related products. His talent for gaining people's trust and admiration earned him numerous awards and vacation trips, including tours in Spain, Hawaii, and Alaska. Ben retired from Gestetner/Savin in 2006 to enjoy life as a grandfather.

He was blessed with two wonderful granddaughters, Maya and Paige Gerdes.

In addition to his granddaughters, Ben is survived by his daughter, Pamela Gerdes; five sisters, and two brothers.

His family remembers Ben as a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a fun-loving person with a good sense of humor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montclair Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved