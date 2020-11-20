Benedict Chu



Montclair - Benedict Chu, 82, of Montclair peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and love.



Benedict Chu was born in Taishan, in the Guangdong Province of China, in 1938. He migrated to Hong Kong in 1949, after the Communists overthrew the Nationalist government. As a youngster he attended St. Teresa's School in Kowloon.



As a young adult, Ben worked for the Hong Kong Department of Civil Engineering. He was eventually named a chief of staff, reporting directly to the chief engineer for airport development. He contributed to a number of projects, including an expansion of the Kai Tak International Airport. He was also a member of the group that developed the Kowloon-Hong Kong Tunnel.



Ben migrated to the United States in 1968, before the tunnel project was completed. He often said later that he was sorry to miss the team's excitement when they broke ground for construction.



He settled in New Jersey, where he married Millie Eng in 1972. They had one daughter, Pamela.



He was a successful sales representative for Gestetner, which marketed duplication machines and related products. His talent for gaining people's trust and admiration earned him numerous awards and vacation trips, including tours in Spain, Hawaii, and Alaska. Ben retired from Gestetner/Savin in 2006 to enjoy life as a grandfather.



He was blessed with two wonderful granddaughters, Maya and Paige Gerdes.



In addition to his granddaughters, Ben is survived by his daughter, Pamela Gerdes; five sisters, and two brothers.



His family remembers Ben as a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a fun-loving person with a good sense of humor.









