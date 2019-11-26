|
|
Benedict DiGiulio
Sarasota, FL - Benedict DiGiulio, 86, of Sarasota, FL, on October 23, 2019. Born and raised in Lodi, he lived in Ho-ho-kus before settling in Sarasota, FL and Sparks, NV. Before retiring he was Real Estate Investor and owned Ben's Realty in Hackensack. He also worked in the family business A & M Dress, Co. in Lodi and was owner/operator of the Attic in Lodi. Predeceased by his parents Angelo and Mary DiGiulio. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Leahy). Devoted father of Dr. Mary DiGiulio-Langer and husband James of Watertown, NY and Angelo DiGiulio and wife Jennifer of Kenmore, NY. Loving grandfather of 4 grandchildren. Dear brother of Ralph "Ray" DiGiulio and the late Enrico and Joseph DiGiulio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:15 AM at St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Memorial Mass. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com