M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Benedict George Mazza Obituary
Benedict George Mazza

Pompton Lakes - Benedict George Mazza, 83, of Pompton Lakes, died at home Friday, August 2, 2019.

He is lovingly survived by his wife of 55 years, Edith, and his children, Benedict G. Mazza Jr., and Kenneth Mazza and his wife Jackie.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at and click on DONATE.

For more information, please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com.
