Benedict George Mazza
Pompton Lakes - Benedict George Mazza, 83, of Pompton Lakes, died at home Friday, August 2, 2019.
He is lovingly survived by his wife of 55 years, Edith, and his children, Benedict G. Mazza Jr., and Kenneth Mazza and his wife Jackie.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at and click on DONATE.
