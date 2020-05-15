Benita Feldman



Sun Lakes, AZ - Benita Feldman, 86, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, daughter of Max and Bessie Auerbach, passed away on May 11th, 2020 with her family by her side. Benita leaves behind her three daughters Abbe Kaufer, Lynne Sgro, and Staci Bolger-Collins and sons-in-law Hillard Kaufer, Michael Sgro, and Darryl Collins. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Joshua, Chaya, Melanie, Kevin, Lauren, Aaron, Michael, Samantha, Alyssa, Daniel, Lanise, Ryan, and Allison and great-grandchildren Rafi, Yehuda, Dovid, Simcha, Clare, Benjamin, Briella, Avery, Samantha, Olivia, and Andrew. Her sister, Sharon Barnett, niece Tamara Barnett and nephews David Barnett, Evan Nash and the late Barry Nash also adored her. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years Jerome Feldman, her sister Shirley Nash, and brother-in-law Bill Barnett.



Benita was born in Newark New Jersey on December 6, 1933. She met her husband Jerry at the Jersey Shore. After they married they lived in Georgia for two years while Jerry served in the Army. They eventually settled in Harrington Park New Jersey where they raised their 3 girls. After they retired they moved to Arizona in 2012. She received her Certificate of Nursing from Mount Sinai School of Nursing. She was a nurse for 42 years and spent most of her career at Pascack Valley Hospital. Along with her career, she also had a passion for fashion and maintained a side business of selling jewelry.



She was an avid mahjong player and enjoyed playing Bingo and card games. Benita was always the life of the party, hosting many gatherings for her family and friends. She was a wonderful lady who will be greatly missed. A private burial will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, NJ. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel.









