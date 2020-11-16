1/1
Benito Sculco
Benito Sculco on November 15, 2020 of Fairview, N.J., age 82.

Benito was born on July 13, 1938 in Santa Severina, Italy. He was a retired mason and owned Benito Sculco Mason Work in Fairview, N.J.

He was also a member of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union Local #4 in Fairfield, N.J.

Beloved husband to Anastasia (nee) Audia.

Devoted father to the late Joseph (2009) and his fiance Gina, Rose Fontaina and her husband Jose, Anna Rubano and her husband David

and Gino Sculco and his wife Teresa.

Dear brother to Concetta Pellegrino, Antonio Sculco and Ralph Sculco.

Adored grandfather to Manuel, Joseph, Gino, Anastasia, Jonathan, Giuseppe, Sara, Rocco and Matteo.

Benito is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services are being held privately due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
