Dr. Benjamin L. Co
Ramsey - Dr. Benjamin L. Co, 63, of Ramsey, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020.
Dr. Co was in private practice in Cardiology for over 30 years in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He was on staff at the Valley Hospital as an interventional cardiologist.
He was born in Allentown, PA and grew up in the Philippines. He graduated cum laude B.S. Pre Medicine from the University of the Philippines. He received his medical degree from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine in 1981.
He moved to the United States at age 24 and completed his residency in Cardiology at the VA Medical Center in East Orange, NJ and fellowship training in Interventional Cardiology at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Co enjoyed reading, cooking, travel, photography and spending time with friends and family.
He is predeceased by his father Dr. Macario Co. Survived by his loving mother Dr. Pacita Libi Co and his sons Harrison, Tanner and Alexander. Also survived by his siblings John, Mark, Margaret, Deborah and Caroline.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Upper Ridgewood Community Church, 35 Fairmount Road, Ridgewood NJ 07450.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements entrusted to Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Hasbrouck Heights.