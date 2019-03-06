|
|
Benjamin Nero
North Haledon - NERO, Benjamin - 94, of North Haledon passed away on March 4, 2019.
Born and raised in Paterson he has lived in North Haledon for the past 58 years.
He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp. during World War II and prior to his retirement he worked for Tilcon in Haledon.
Beloved husband of Geraldine Nero of North Haledon.
Devoted father of Patricia Wolak and her husband Chester of Kinnelon and Christine Trent and her husband Richard also of Kinnelon.
Loving grandfather of Christine, Ryan, Steven and Evan.
Benjamin is pre-deceased by his brothers; Anthony, Albert and Dominick Nero.
The family will receive family and friends on Thursday from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Funeral Services Friday 10 am at the funeral home.
Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Paterson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Benjamin's memory to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.