Benjamin R. "Duke" Gill
age 76, of Passaic, departed this life on April 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Diana Gill, and loving father to Andre Gill, Michelle and Benjamin Hargrove, and his adopted son Harrison Holmes. braggfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 4, 2020.