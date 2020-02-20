|
Beridene Ferrill
Hackensack - Beridene Ferrill of Hackensack on February 17, 2020. Beloved mother Sherisse Ferrill, and Brian S. Ferrill. Daughter of William L. Hunt Sr. and Hazel Hunt. Sister of Sheila Hunt, Cassandra Ukpokolo, and William L. Hunt Jr. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday February 22, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.