Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beridene Ferrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beridene Ferrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beridene Ferrill Obituary
Beridene Ferrill

Hackensack - Beridene Ferrill of Hackensack on February 17, 2020. Beloved mother Sherisse Ferrill, and Brian S. Ferrill. Daughter of William L. Hunt Sr. and Hazel Hunt. Sister of Sheila Hunt, Cassandra Ukpokolo, and William L. Hunt Jr. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday February 22, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beridene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -