Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bernadette Biddlecome Obituary
Bernadette Biddlecome

Teaneck - Bernadette M. Zirkuli Biddlecome, of Teaneck, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the age of 74 years. In 1967 she received a Bachelor of Music Degree and was awarded the Nuremberg Scholarship and a Teaching Fellowship for Woodwind Chamber Music at the Julliard School of Music. Continuing her studies she received her Master's Degree in 1968. From 1968-1983 she was a member of the Julliard Pre-College Faculty. Early in her career she toured with the Stuttgart Ballet, was a member of the Lake George Opera Company, the Vermont Mozart Festival and the New York Chamber Soloists. For many years she was the principal bassoonist with the Music Aeterna Orchestra, the Little Orchestra Society and the Composers Conference for Contemporary Music. In 1974, she organized and presented the New York Bassoon Quartet at Carnegie Recital Hall. In 1975 and again in 1977 she presented solo recitals at Carnegie Recital Hall. She later became an associate member of both the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the New York City Opera Orchestra and a regular member of the American Ballet Theater Orchestra. Beloved wife of James Biddlecome for 26 years. Devoted mother of Kathryn DuBois of Brooklyn, NY. Loving Stepmother of Gregory Biddlecome and his wife Denise of Charlotte, NC, and Daniel Biddlecome of Fort Mill, SC. Cherished grandmother of Rachel. Dearest sister of the late Richard Zirkuli. The family will receive friends on Friday at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack from 4 - 8 PM. The family prefers, in lieu of flowers, that you honor her memory with a donation to either the Fiorella H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art, 100 Amsterdam Avenue NY, NY 10023 or The Julliard School, 60 Lincoln Center Plaza, NY, NY 10023.
