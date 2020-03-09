|
|
Bernadette "Micki" Costello Hock
Mahwah - Bernadette "Micki" Costello Hock, 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She resided in Mahwah, NJ and was born in Los Angeles, CA. Beloved wife of John Hock, former LA Rams pro football player, who predeceased her in 2000. She was a mother to seven children (Jay Hock, Susan Hock, Lisa Hock Schilder, Anna Hock Bernhart, Joe Hock, Jim Hock and Mary Hock Kostner who predeceased her in 2007). She had 13 beloved grandchildren (Ian Hock, Taylor Hock, Emily Piehl, Chad Kostner, Hillary Kostner, Kristin Grev, Sean Schilder, David Bernhart, Kyle Bernhart, Joseph Hock, Kevin Hock, John Hock, William Hock) and 4 cherished great grandchildren (Isabella McCabe, Matthew Kostner, Remi Kostner, Kaine Grev). She was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception RC Church in Mahwah, NJ and was a teacher at St. Elizabeth School in Wyckoff, NJ. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home,109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:45 AM at St. Elizabeth RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ.(Everyone please meet at church) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Micki to Immaculate Conception RC Church, https://www.iccmahwah.org/parishonline-giving (Please click one-time "pay now" feature). Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.