Bernadette Elizabeth (Timoney) Carroll
Bernadette Elizabeth Carroll (Timoney), 85, of Tinton Falls, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Neptune, NJ after a short illness.
Bernadette was born to Jack and Marion Timoney on April 25, 1934, in Westwood, NJ. She moved to Washington Heights in Manhattan, NY at age seven and graduated from School of the Holy Child and Marymount Manhattan College.
Bernadette raised her family in River Edge, NJ, where she lived for 40 years. She was a devoted Catholic school teacher for 30 of those years, mostly at St. Peter the Apostle School, where she taught first, second and fourth grades. In later years, after retiring from teaching, she particularly enjoyed her golfing communities in Hobe Sound, FL and Fairway Mews, NJ, where she was President of the Ladies' 18 Hole Club. She was an avid life-long reader and passed her love of books on to those around her, especially her grandchildren.
Bernadette is survived by her husband, Frank, her two daughters, Elizabeth (Robert) and Catherine (Evan), and her five grandchildren, Jack, Leo, Morgan, Lucas and Robbie. She was predeceased by her brothers, John (Mary Ann) and Gerald (Mary).
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, NJ, on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Interment will take place privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
In lieu of flowers, a gift to St. Peter the Apostle School, 445 Fifth Ave., River Edge, NJ 07661, would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.