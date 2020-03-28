|
Bernadette Hicks
Bernadette Hicks, 72, of Paramus, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side Friday, March 27th. Beloved wife of Bruce P. Hicks for 50 years. Devoted mother to Jennifer Forino (Cliff), Katie Caufield (Greg), and Megan Zgombic (Pete). Referred lovingly as "the best grandma" by her grandchildren Ryan, Kyle, and Hayden Forino; Owen and Kayla Caufield; and Gavin, Landon, and Harper Zgombic. Born in Bayonne, NJ to Bernard and Miriam Kiernan. Loving sister to brother Donald Kiernan (Rita) and sister Mary Payoczkowski (Joe) and aunt to 23 nieces and nephews.
Best friend to Carol and Jack Tabor and Janet and Bill Nutland.
Bernadette found her calling later in life as the Events Coordinator for Allendale Assisted Living. A perfect fit for her because she was the coordinator of all family events. She was the life of the party who loved to play games with her family. One of her biggest events was hosting annual Easter Egg Hunts for her family of well over 50. She will be missed very much by her family and friends.
Due to the circumstances, an immediate burial will be taking place. A funeral mass will be held at the Church of the Presentation in Saddle River followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering at
giving.mskcc.org/ways-to-give
