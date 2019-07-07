|
Bernadette M. Ferrara (nee Derwinski)
Montvale - Bernadette M. Ferrara (nee Derwinski) of Montvale, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (Joe) E. Ferrara for 55 years. Devoted mother of Barbara, Joe, Bernadette and Denise. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Jimmy, Rebecca, Sean, Laura, Amy and Paul. She is predeceased by four brothers; Edward, Thomas, Casimir and Paul.
Bernadette was born in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Sophie (nee Zmijewski) Derwinski. She attended the Mercy School of Nursing of St. Francis Xavier College in Chicago graduating in 1949 with a B.S. in Nursing. Her career began at Mercy Hospital as a psychiatric and medical surgical nurse. Upon marrying Joe Ferrara, she moved to New York where she worked at Misericordia Hospital. When Bernadette and Joe settled in Montvale, NJ to begin their family, she stayed at home to care for her children and began working as a rehabilitation nurse once her children went to school. She retired in 1994 after working as a dedicated nurse for 45 years. She thoroughly enjoyed playing the piano, had a beautiful voice, and loved opera. She adored her family and touched everyone she met with her kind heart and gentle demeanor. Bernadette was immensely proud of her children and her precious grandchildren and leaves the family with beautiful memories. Bernadette lived her life exhibiting Christ's compassionate love towards others and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Park Ridge, NJ since 1958.
Memorial Visitation 5-8 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com. Memorial Mass at 11 am on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Park Ridge, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to Life Source Services Hospice in Oradell, NJ. www.lifesourcehospice.com