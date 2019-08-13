|
Bernard A. Candela
Dumont - Bernard A. Candela, 72, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Hackensack Hospital, surrounded by his family. Ben was born on June 4, 1947 to Nancy and Anthony Candela. He grew up in Bergenfield and graduated in 1965 from Bergenfield High School. He attended Bethany College in West Virginia, and after graduating with a degree in Economics and Math, he went on to earn his MBA in Marketing and Business Management from New York University's Graduate School of Business. He became a pharmaceutical salesman, working for Bristol-Myers Squibb until 2013, and even after he retired, he continued working part-time. His hard work and dedication led him to win ten Pinnacle Awards and acceptance into the Legion of Excellence, the highest honor at Bristol-Myers. He not only took great pride in his over 37 successful years in pharmaceuticals, he also enjoyed his interactions with physicians and other healthcare professionals, and truly valued the friends he made during his time in the field. When he wasn't working, Ben was happiest with his family, spending time at his home away from home in the Poconos, and cheering on the Yankees. He was especially happy walking his children's dogs and making friends along the way with Primo in Piermont and Juliet in Saddle River Park. He was a dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, a member of the Church Council, the Property Committee and the Fund Committee. Ben will be remembered by all as a loving father and husband, a loyal friend, and a fighter until the end. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara, his children Christine and David, his brother Anthony and his wife Pat, his brother-in-law Richard and his wife Rose, his mother-in-law Esther, his niece Katie, his nephews Anthony, Kevin, Michael, and their families, and many other loving cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the John Theurer Cancer Center at HUMC for their wonderful care and loving support. Family and friends are invited to Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621 on Thursday, August 15th from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16th at 10:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Knickerbocker Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ben's life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John Theurer Cancer Center's Bone Marrow Transplant Fund, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 360 Essex Street, Suite 301, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Knickerbocker Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670.