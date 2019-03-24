|
|
Bernard Caez
Hackensack -
Bernard Caez, 67 of Hackensack, passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019. Bernard had attended Fairleigh Dickson University in Teaneck, he also received a certification in pest control and he was a medical transportation driver. Devoted son of Ramona Caez and the late Bernardino. Dearest brother of Ramonita Caez and Anita Principato and her husband Gary. Adored nephew of Pedro Rodriguez, Miguel Caez and Augustine Caez. Loving cousin to many. A prayer service will be held on Monday March 25th at 11:00AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, with burial following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Monday Morning from 9:00 - 11:00AM for visitation. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com