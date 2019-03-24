Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Caez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Caez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard Caez Obituary
Bernard Caez

Hackensack -

Bernard Caez, 67 of Hackensack, passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019. Bernard had attended Fairleigh Dickson University in Teaneck, he also received a certification in pest control and he was a medical transportation driver. Devoted son of Ramona Caez and the late Bernardino. Dearest brother of Ramonita Caez and Anita Principato and her husband Gary. Adored nephew of Pedro Rodriguez, Miguel Caez and Augustine Caez. Loving cousin to many. A prayer service will be held on Monday March 25th at 11:00AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, with burial following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Monday Morning from 9:00 - 11:00AM for visitation. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now