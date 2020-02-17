Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Pequannock, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Dorrien Malone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Dorrien Malone Obituary
Bernard Dorrien Malone

Pompton Plains - Bernard Dorrien Malone, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 14, 2020 - a fitting day - as his guiding principle was 'Love Serves'. Bernard is dearly loved by his large family for his wisdom, valor, dignity, joie de vivre, humor, ingenious brilliance and his sparkling blue eyes. He will be profoundly missed.

Bernard was born in Jersey City, NJ to James and Gertrude Malone, the second of nine children. He proudly served in the US Navy, and married Helen Reilly, the love of his life.

Together, they enjoyed 62 happy years of marriage, raising their family in Pompton Plains.

Bernard is survived by a loving legacy of his seven children and their spouses, sixteen grandchildren and two great granddaughters, as well as three brothers and two sisters.

Bernard deeply loved his family, the ocean and all things aeronautical. Believing in following one's dreams, he earned his pilot's license at 68. He lived by his strong and enduring faith.

Visiting hours - Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains, Friday, February 21, 4:30 to 8:30 pm.

Requiem Mass - Holy Spirit Church, Pequannock, NJ, Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 am. Donations are appreciated to the Society of the Little Flower or Holy Spirit Church. For an in-depth tribute to Bernard, please visit www.scanlanfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -