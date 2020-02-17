|
|
Bernard Dorrien Malone
Pompton Plains - Bernard Dorrien Malone, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 14, 2020 - a fitting day - as his guiding principle was 'Love Serves'. Bernard is dearly loved by his large family for his wisdom, valor, dignity, joie de vivre, humor, ingenious brilliance and his sparkling blue eyes. He will be profoundly missed.
Bernard was born in Jersey City, NJ to James and Gertrude Malone, the second of nine children. He proudly served in the US Navy, and married Helen Reilly, the love of his life.
Together, they enjoyed 62 happy years of marriage, raising their family in Pompton Plains.
Bernard is survived by a loving legacy of his seven children and their spouses, sixteen grandchildren and two great granddaughters, as well as three brothers and two sisters.
Bernard deeply loved his family, the ocean and all things aeronautical. Believing in following one's dreams, he earned his pilot's license at 68. He lived by his strong and enduring faith.
Visiting hours - Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains, Friday, February 21, 4:30 to 8:30 pm.
Requiem Mass - Holy Spirit Church, Pequannock, NJ, Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 am. Donations are appreciated to the Society of the Little Flower or Holy Spirit Church. For an in-depth tribute to Bernard, please visit www.scanlanfuneralhome.com.