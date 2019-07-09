|
|
Bernard Fahey
Union Beach - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to Brother Bernard Fahey who passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Brother Fahey was initiated into Local 164 in 1957, and was an IBEW member for 62 years, living in Union Beach, New Jersey.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9th from 5-9 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, New Jersey. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 11:00 AM at Holy Family RC Church in Union Beach.
Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.